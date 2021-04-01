mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.65

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.65 and traded as high as C$12.48. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 113,847 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market cap of C$335.74 million and a P/E ratio of -18.07.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.0605063 EPS for the current year.

About mdf commerce (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

