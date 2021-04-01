MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

