Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,159 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $584,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 161,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after acquiring an additional 653,675 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.07. 440,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,126,324. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $195.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

