MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MET. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 206,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,482. MetLife has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

