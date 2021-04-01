Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.55

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and traded as high as $45.87. Metro shares last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTRAF shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

