MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.51. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. Equities analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don Leung sold 4,059 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $60,316.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,534 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,132 shares of company stock worth $200,231. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.