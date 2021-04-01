Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.84. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 20,904 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 706,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

