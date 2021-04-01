Micromines (MICRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,657.00

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 55.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Micromines has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $121,522.53 and approximately $4,657.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00064797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.00393895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.00811943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00090477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029085 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines

