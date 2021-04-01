Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.