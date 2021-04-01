Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.71% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.