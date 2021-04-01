MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Announces Earnings Results

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:MICT remained flat at $$2.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. MICT has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $8.45.
MICT Company Profile
