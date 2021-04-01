MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Announces Earnings Results

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MICT remained flat at $$2.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. MICT has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Get MICT alerts:

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, operating through its subsidiaries GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and Micronet Ltd, provides mobile computing solutions; as well as a proprietary trading technology platform for high growth sectors in global fintech space. The company, through GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd., focuses on online brokerage for equities trading, wealth management, and sales of insurance products primarily in foreign markets in Asia.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.