Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,943 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.