MiL.k (MLK) One Day Volume Tops $233.10 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004468 BTC on major exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $209.63 million and $233.10 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 94.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00063210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00321462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00087973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00724713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00029317 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

