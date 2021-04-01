Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (MIRM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MIRM. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $602.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). As a group, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

