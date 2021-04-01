Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 282,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,700,059 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $5.38.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
