Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 282,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,700,059 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

