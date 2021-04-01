MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $193.07

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $193.07 and last traded at $192.82, with a volume of 5986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.42.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

