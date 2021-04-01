Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $203,736,201.20 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,872,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16.
  • On Monday, February 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52.
  • On Wednesday, February 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $130.95 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

