Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,617 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $21,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $39,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,539,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,647. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.56 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

