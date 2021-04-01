Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,942 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $30,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 573,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,028,000 after purchasing an additional 130,518 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,261,000 after purchasing an additional 328,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.09 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

