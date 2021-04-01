Morgan Stanley Cuts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $43.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IONS. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.91.

IONS opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

