Morgan Stanley Cuts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $43.00

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IONS. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.91.

IONS opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Analyst Recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit