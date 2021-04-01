Morgan Stanley Raises Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target to $7.50

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NYSE:OIS opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $369.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.88 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 269,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,345.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 303,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 630.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 270,897 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

