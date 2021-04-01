Morgan Stanley Sells 430,091 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,246,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $171,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.