Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,620 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.42, for a total transaction of $2,619,380.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,817,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,860,010.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $225.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.25 and a fifty-two week high of $255.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $11,060,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Morningstar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

