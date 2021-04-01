Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report sales of $40,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. Motus GI posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.38 million, with estimates ranging from $3.36 million to $3.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

MOTS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.20. 656,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,131. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.74.

In other Motus GI news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485. 18.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

