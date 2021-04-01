Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inherent Group LP increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,193,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

