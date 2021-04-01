mStable USD Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001689 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.30 million and approximately $206,947.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,876.86 or 0.99754112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00032311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00107687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001298 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 39,749,981 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

