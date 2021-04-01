NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Update

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 633,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in NanoViricides by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NNVC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.