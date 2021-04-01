National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in National Grid by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

