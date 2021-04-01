National Pension Service Acquires 7,438 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Equinix worth $80,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $679.06. 1,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,072. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $580.69 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $665.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $720.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

