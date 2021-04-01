National Pension Service Buys 6,813 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Stryker were worth $102,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,860,000 after acquiring an additional 318,714 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.36. 2,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,468. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $250.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

