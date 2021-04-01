National Pension Service Has $67.28 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

National Pension Service increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of KLA worth $67,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KLA by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after acquiring an additional 326,116 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 91.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $16.00 on Thursday, hitting $346.40. 19,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,311. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.51. KLA Co. has a one year low of $125.56 and a one year high of $342.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

