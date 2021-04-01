National Pension Service Has $92.94 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Global Payments worth $92,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.55 and a 52 week high of $216.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

