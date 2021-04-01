National Pension Service Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $87,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,343. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

