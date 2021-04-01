National Pension Service Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of The TJX Companies worth $107,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.17. 67,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,834. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit