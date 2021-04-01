National Pension Service Purchases 11,777 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $75,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,615. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

