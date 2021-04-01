NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 174,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

