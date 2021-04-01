nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NCNO traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,749. nCino has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

In other news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767 in the last quarter.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

