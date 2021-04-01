NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC) Short Interest Down 34.3% in March

NeoMagic Co. (OTCMKTS:NMGC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS NMGC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,258. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. NeoMagic has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

NeoMagic Company Profile

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions.

