Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Nunthakumarin Pillay Sells 17,667 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $98,228.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

