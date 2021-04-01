Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%.

Shares of NETE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 5,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Net Element has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

