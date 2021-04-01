Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.51 Million

Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report sales of $250.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $237.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.18. 797,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,267. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.86. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

