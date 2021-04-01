NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Short Interest Update

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 457,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NEXT opened at $2.67 on Thursday. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.