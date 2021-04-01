NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.18. 38,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,491,030. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00. The company has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

