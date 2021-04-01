Nexus Hits One Day Volume of $955,768.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Nexus has a market cap of $100.43 million and approximately $955,768.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexus has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,153,894 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

