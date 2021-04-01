NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

NFYEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NFYEF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 3,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6817 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

