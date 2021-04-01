NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have commented on NGM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.62. 178,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,018,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

