NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NightFood stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. NightFood has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

NightFood Company Profile

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

