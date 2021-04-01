NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NightFood stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. NightFood has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.42.
NightFood Company Profile
