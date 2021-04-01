Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Update

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,580,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 41,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,239,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,632,156. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nokia by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424,274 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,585,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOK shares. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

