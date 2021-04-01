Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
NMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomura presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.
Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
