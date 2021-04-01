Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomura presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.