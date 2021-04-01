Non-Fungible Yearn Achieves Market Cap of $14.49 Million (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $14.49 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn token can now be purchased for approximately $221.76 or 0.00377441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00064851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.89 or 0.00369158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.37 or 0.00792085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00087985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029390 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,322 tokens. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

Non-Fungible Yearn Token Trading

